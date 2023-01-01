Menu
2019 Honda Civic

64,105 KM

$33,495

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Hatchback Sport CVT

Hatchback Sport CVT

Location

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

64,105KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10468737
  • Stock #: FS:16663
  • VIN: SHHFK7H40KU302279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,105 KM

Vehicle Description

CIVIC SPORT SUNROOF H-SEATS BUPCAM MINT CONDITION! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

