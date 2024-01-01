Menu
2019 Honda Civic

77,558 KM

$25,748

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

EX

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$25,748

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,558KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 77,558 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Civic or just a Honda Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Honda Civics or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Civic
* Finished in Blue, makes this Honda look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
