2019 Honda Civic

113,000 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

LX+Adaptive Cruise+LaneKeep+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX

12017227

2019 Honda Civic

LX+Adaptive Cruise+LaneKeep+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F55KH002875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Ø  Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $19,999 NO Hidden Fees – Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY--Financing at ZERO Down Available

Ø   No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 -

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Honda Civic LX 

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection 

>     This Honda has BRAND NEW Front & Rear Brake Rotors

>     100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for terms

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  This Honda Civic is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist (Honda Sense): Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, & A/C!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2019 Honda Civic