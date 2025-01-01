Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda Civic

143,000 KM

Details Features

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12495205

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1746565549455
  2. 1746565549958
  3. 1746565550408
  4. 1746565550849
  5. 1746565551283
  6. 1746565551776
  7. 1746565552193
  8. 1746565552639
  9. 1746565553053
  10. 1746565553492
  11. 1746565553948
  12. 1746565554397
  13. 1746565554827
  14. 1746565555302
  15. 1746565555737
  16. 1746565556162
  17. 1746565556637
  18. 1746565557066
  19. 1746565557520
  20. 1746565557963
  21. 1746565558406
  22. 1746565558895
  23. 1746565559338
  24. 1746565559774
  25. 1746565560218
  26. 1746565560653
  27. 1746565561104
  28. 1746565561534
  29. 1746565561952
  30. 1746565562383
  31. 1746565562809
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 8052
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2019 Honda Civic LX for sale in London, ON
2019 Honda Civic LX 143,000 KM $18,991 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Dart SXT for sale in London, ON
2013 Dodge Dart SXT 117,000 KM $8,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited for sale in London, ON
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 215,000 KM $15,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2019 Honda Civic