Menu
Account
Sign In
HEATED SEATS CLEAN MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! OVER 700 CARS IN STOCK !Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2019 Honda Civic

109,851 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan HEATED SEATS CLEAN MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

Watch This Vehicle
12651078

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan HEATED SEATS CLEAN MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 12651078
  2. 12651078
  3. 12651078
  4. 12651078
  5. 12651078
  6. 12651078
  7. 12651078
  8. 12651078
  9. 12651078
  10. 12651078
  11. 12651078
  12. 12651078
  13. 12651078
  14. 12651078
  15. 12651078
  16. 12651078
  17. 12651078
  18. 12651078
  19. 12651078
  20. 12651078
  21. 12651078
  22. 12651078
  23. 12651078
  24. 12651078
  25. 12651078
  26. 12651078
Contact Seller

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,851KM
VIN 2HGFC2F53KH015334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:18064
  • Mileage 109,851 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS CLEAN MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! OVER 700 CARS IN STOCK !Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Interior

Rear View Camera

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

Used 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 135 MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON
2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 135 MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 432,230 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW 2 Series LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON
2021 BMW 2 Series LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 81,508 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE AWD HEATED SEATS LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE AWD HEATED SEATS LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 102,214 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing>

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2019 Honda Civic