<p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: red;>Two Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free!</span></u></strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;> All-In Price: $18,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – </span><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: red;>Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!</span></u></strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>You’ll get a trustworthy Honda Civic EX </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>1.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>2.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>200 Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: red;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>3.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: red;>4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: red;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>4.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: red;>BRAND NEW Front Brakes (Pads & Rotors) Installed on the vehicle</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>5.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>6.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>7.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>8.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>9.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>10.</span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Carfax History Verified Report</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>11.</span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>12.</span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild! </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: red;>Vehicle Features:</span></u></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Honda Driver Assistance Safety Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure-Keeping Assist-Prevention & Aid, Forward Collision Prevention/Avoidance, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Honda High-Value Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-align: center; line-height: 200%; background: white; align=center><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></u></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2019 Honda Civic

158,000 KM

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

EX+New Tires+Brakes+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX

2019 Honda Civic

EX+New Tires+Brakes+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Accident Free

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F71KH036099

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # SP4001
  Mileage 158,000 KM

è Two Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $18,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!

è SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - 

è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!

è Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

è You’ll get a trustworthy Honda Civic EX 

è 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)

è SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:

1.     Safety Certificate

2.     200 Point Inspection

3.     4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle

4.     BRAND NEW Front Brakes (Pads & Rotors) Installed on the vehicle

5.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms

6.     Brake Service & Paint Protection

7.     90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty

8.     Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change

9.     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

10.Carfax History Verified Report

11.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)

12.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

 

è Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!

è Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!

è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!

è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

è Honda Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure-Keeping Assist-Prevention & Aid, Forward Collision Prevention/Avoidance, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights!

 

è Honda High-Value Features:

Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!

 

 

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2019 Honda Civic EX+New Tires+Brakes+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2019 Honda Civic EX+New Tires+Brakes+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX 158,000 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2019 Honda Civic