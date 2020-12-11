Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Adaptive Cruise Control Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Safety DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Premium Audio DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.