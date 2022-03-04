$28,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-697-0190
2019 Honda Civic
LX+LaneKeep+Adaptive Cruise+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8605067
- Stock #: SP2780R
- VIN: 2HGFC2F51KH037655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 7,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE Owner! Clean Carfax! Canadian Vehicle! Balance of Honda Factory Warranty! Finance Today, NO HIDDEN FEES! Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C
**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**
Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING
LX+Rear View Camera+Apple CarPlay+Android Auto+Honda Sense: Forward Collision Warning+Lane Keep Assist+Road Departure Mitigation+Adaptive Cruise Control+Heated Seats+Kelyless Entry+2 Keys+Balance of Honda Factory Warranty, Comprehensive & Power Train.
Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!
--519-697-0190--
Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA
OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!
$28,499
Taxes and licencing extra
NO HIDDEN FEES
Price Includes:
-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)
-> 3 Months Warranty
-> Balance of Honda Factory Warranty (5 Years or 100,000 KMs)
-> Oil Change
-> CarFax Report
-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail
Operating Hours:
Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Sunday: Closed
Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!
Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit
Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.
90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info
WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA
We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you
*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.