2019 Honda Civic

66,654 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Si|LwredSusp|Navi|Backup|BlindSptCam|Sunroof|Bluet

2019 Honda Civic

Si|LwredSusp|Navi|Backup|BlindSptCam|Sunroof|Bluet

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,654KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8669825
  • Stock #: 2589
  • VIN: 2HGFC3A56KH220191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 66,654 KM

Vehicle Description

1.5L Turbo, Lowered Suspension, Navigation, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seat, Alloys, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

