$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L***LEATHER**LOADED***CERTIFIED
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
32,131KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 1158
- VIN: 2HKRW2H87KH153234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,131 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
