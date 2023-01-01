Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

32,131 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L***LEATHER**LOADED***CERTIFIED

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L***LEATHER**LOADED***CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,131KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10051956
  • Stock #: 1158
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H87KH153234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,131 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2019 Honda CR-V EX-L
 32,131 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz E...
 267,193 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 180,216 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

