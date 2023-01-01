2019 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 , 1 3 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10051956

10051956 Stock #: 1158

1158 VIN: 2HKRW2H87KH153234

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 32,131 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.