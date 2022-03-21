Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

21,498 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

LX*ALLOYS*TOUCH SCREEN*ONLY 21KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

21,498KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8727137
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H34KH003550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,498 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Primary

