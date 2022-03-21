Menu
2019 Honda Odyssey

49,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX -Sunroof-Power Sliding Doors-Remote Start-FCW

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX -Sunroof-Power Sliding Doors-Remote Start-FCW

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8735939
  • Stock #: S103735
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H43KB510629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

EX
8 Passengers
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
ex
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

