Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in London, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

184,191 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
13171178

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1762994289
  2. 1762994289
  3. 1762994289
  4. 1762994289
  5. 1762994289
  6. 1762994289
  7. 1762994289
  8. 1762994289
  9. 1762994289
  10. 1762994289
  11. 1762994289
  12. 1762994289
  13. 1762994289
  14. 1762994289
  15. 1762994289
  16. 1762994289
  17. 1762994289
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,191KM
VIN KMHD84LFXKU853742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1064A
  • Mileage 184,191 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 1995 Ford Explorer EDDIE BAUER, 4X4, ONLY 56,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
1995 Ford Explorer EDDIE BAUER, 4X4, ONLY 56,000KMS, CERTIFIED 56,852 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LT, BACKUP CAM, AUTO, 4 CYL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze LT, BACKUP CAM, AUTO, 4 CYL, AS IS SPECIAL 253,365 KM $1,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler 200 C, V6, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Chrysler 200 C, V6, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, CERTIFIED 191,537 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2019 Hyundai Elantra