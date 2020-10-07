Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

51,993 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
GT

GT

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

51,993KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5884869
  • Stock #: OX:5563(M)
  • VIN: KMHH35LE2KU112711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,993 KM

Vehicle Description

*Backup Cam *Blind Spot Sensor *Android Car / Apple Car *Heated Seats *Satellite Radio *Bluetooth *Spacious Interior *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration *Smooth Engine

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Airbag
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

