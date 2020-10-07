2019 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Safety Passenger Airbag Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.