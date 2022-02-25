$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
Location
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
72,920KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8276670
- Stock #: E3875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 72,920 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
5 Passenger
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Keyless GO
LEATHER
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
DUAL-AC
USB INPUT VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
