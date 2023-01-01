Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Elantra

20,533 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

519-649-2121

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-2121

  1. 9450304
  2. 9450304
  3. 9450304
  4. 9450304
  5. 9450304
  6. 9450304
  7. 9450304
  8. 9450304
  9. 9450304
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9450304
  • Stock #: 23-5004A
  • VIN: KMHD74LF4KU853593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,533 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2009 Ford F-150
106,296 KM
$13,997 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 20,533 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
185,798 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

Call Dealer

519-649-XXXX

(click to show)

519-649-2121

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory