2019 Hyundai Elantra GT

190,055 KM

Details

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

13480726

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Used
190,055KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,055 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

