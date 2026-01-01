$8,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT
N-Line 5 Speed
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT
N-Line 5 Speed
Location
South West Auto Group
55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
519-668-7111
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
190,055KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,055 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From South West Auto Group
2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited ULTIMATE 149,123 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue S 74,240 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 138,539 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email South West Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South West Auto Group
55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-668-XXXX(click to show)
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing>
South West Auto Group
519-668-7111
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT