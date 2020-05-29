Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

  • 20,713KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5079372
  • Stock #: E2680
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Santa Fe or just a Hyundai Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Hyundai Santa Fes or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI SANTA FE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI SANTA FE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Santa fe
* Finished in Red, makes this Hyundai look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • am/fm
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • Cloth Seats
Additional Features
  • Hard Top
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • MP3 Capability
  • USB Input
  • VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
  • Left Curtain Airbag
  • RF SIDE AIRBAG
  • AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • LF SIDE AIRBAG
  • HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

