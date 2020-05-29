2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Digital clock Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Safety Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Backup Sensor

Electronic Compass

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.