Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Sonata

69,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,399

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Sonata

2019 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred+Leather+Roof+Bluelink+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred+Leather+Roof+Bluelink+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1680541570
  2. 1680541574
  3. 1680541578
  4. 1680541583
  5. 1680541589
  6. 1680541595
  7. 1680541599
  8. 1680541604
  9. 1680541609
  10. 1680541613
  11. 1680541617
  12. 1680541621
  13. 1680541625
  14. 1680541628
  15. 1680541633
  16. 1680541638
  17. 1680541645
  18. 1680541650
  19. 1680541656
  20. 1680541663
  21. 1680541669
  22. 1680541677
  23. 1680541683
  24. 1680541689
  25. 1680541694
  26. 1680541701
  27. 1680541707
  28. 1680541716
  29. 1680541722
  30. 1680541728
  31. 1680541733
  32. 1680541740
  33. 1680541747
  34. 1680541754
  35. 1680541761
  36. 1680541767
  37. 1680541773
  38. 1680541779
  39. 1680541786
  40. 1680541792
  41. 1680541797
  42. 1680541804
  43. 1680541810
  44. 1680541816
  45. 1680541822
  46. 1680541828
  47. 1680541833
  48. 1680541840
  49. 1680541845
  50. 1680541852
  51. 1680541857
  52. 1680541863
  53. 1680541870
  54. 1680541876
  55. 1680541882
  56. 1680541888
  57. 1680541893
  58. 1680541900
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,399

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
69,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9796009
  • Stock #: SP3010
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF0KH775007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Accident Free! Balance of Comprehensive Hyundai Factory Warranty! Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, No Hidden Fees! Rates Starting @ 7.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

Preferred+Rear View Camera+Leather+Bluelink+Dual Tempreature Control+Sunroof+Blind Spot Sensors+Cross Traffic Alert+Power Leather Heated Seats+Heated Steering Wheel+Apple Carplay+Android Auto+Bluetooth+Cruise Control+Balance of Factory Warranty

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$26,399

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
CLEAN CARFAX
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 115,000 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte Limit...
 44,000 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Micra SV...
 76,000 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory