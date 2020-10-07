Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

51,925 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Location

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

51,925KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5837856
  • Stock #: FS:13672
  • VIN: KM8J3CA45KU974594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,925 KM

Vehicle Description

*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

