2019 Hyundai Tucson

33,679 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,679KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9108868
  • Stock #: E4283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4283
  • Mileage 33,679 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Tucson or just a Hyundai Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Hyundai Tucsons or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI TUCSON!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI TUCSON INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Tucson
* Finished in Silver, makes this Hyundai look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
am/fm
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connectivity
5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
Hard Top
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
mp3 input jack
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
BACK-UP CAMERAHEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

