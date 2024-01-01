$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Indian Chief
CHIEFTAIN DARK HORSE 111CI, ONLY 33KMS, LOADED
2019 Indian Chief
CHIEFTAIN DARK HORSE 111CI, ONLY 33KMS, LOADED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,439KM
VIN 56KTCDAA3K3381891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # XXXX
- Mileage 33,439 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
2019 Indian Chief