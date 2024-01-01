Menu
2019 Indian Chief

33,439 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Indian Chief

CHIEFTAIN DARK HORSE 111CI, ONLY 33KMS, LOADED

11909996

2019 Indian Chief

CHIEFTAIN DARK HORSE 111CI, ONLY 33KMS, LOADED

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,439KM
VIN 56KTCDAA3K3381891

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 33,439 KM

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
2019 Indian Chief