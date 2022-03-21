Menu
2019 Infiniti QX60

109,291 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

2019 Infiniti QX60

2019 Infiniti QX60

PURE

2019 Infiniti QX60

PURE

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,291KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8931910
  • Stock #: S5581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # S5581
  • Mileage 109,291 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Infiniti Qx60 or just a Infiniti Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Infiniti Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Infiniti Qx60s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW INFINITI QX60!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW INFINITI QX60 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Infiniti Qx60
* Finished in Silver, makes this Infiniti look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel
7 PASSENGER
Power Driver Seat
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
LEATHER
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Power Rear Hatch
Electric Mirrors
3RD ROW
mp3 input jack
Seating
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

