Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

52,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

Contact Seller
2019 Jaguar F-PACE

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

Prestige-Adaptive Cruise-Blind Spot-Apple Play-Pan

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

Prestige-Adaptive Cruise-Blind Spot-Apple Play-Pan

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

  1. 1677198124
  2. 1677198123
  3. 1677198124
  4. 1677198125
  5. 1677198126
  6. 1677198126
  7. 1677198127
  8. 1677198127
  9. 1677198108
  10. 1677198108
  11. 1677198126
  12. 1677198127
  13. 1677198127
  14. 1677198126
  15. 1677198126
  16. 1677198127
  17. 1677198126
  18. 1677198126
  19. 1677198125
  20. 1677198126
  21. 1677198124
  22. 1677198126
  23. 1677198126
  24. 1677198125
  25. 1677198123
  26. 1677198123
  27. 1677198126
  28. 1677198124
  29. 1677198127
  30. 1677198127
  31. 1677198125
  32. 1677198126
  33. 1677198125
  34. 1677198127
  35. 1677198126
  36. 1677198126
  37. 1677198127
  38. 1677198128
  39. 1677198126
  40. 1677198126
  41. 1677198128
  42. 1677198126
  43. 1677198126
  44. 1677198127
  45. 1677198126
  46. 1677198120
  47. 1677198120
  48. 1677198128
  49. 1677198122
  50. 1677198126
  51. 1677198126
  52. 1677198126
  53. 1677198126
  54. 1677198125
  55. 1677198126
  56. 1677198126
  57. 1677198123
  58. 1677198122
  59. 1677198127
  60. 1677198125
  61. 1677198118
  62. 1677198122
  63. 1677198120
  64. 1677198121
  65. 1677198122
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9647209
  • Stock #: S103887
  • VIN: SADCK2FXXKA616846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

2019 Jaguar F-Pace Prestige - All Wheel Drive - Black PKG - Adaptive Cruise Control - Finished in Fuji White.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $41,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $148 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 7.49% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

52,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Power Lift Gate, Meridian Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Tires, Balance of Jaguar Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> New Tires

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Jaguar Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers, Out of town customers..

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -vvvvvvvv

Vehicle Features

Prestige
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
PRESTIGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Titanium Auto

2021 Jeep Cherokee 8...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 39,000 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar XE 30t R...
 48,000 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Titanium Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Quick Links
Directions Inventory