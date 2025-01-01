2019 Jeep Cherokee

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: <a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/>https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/</a></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: <a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/><span style=color: #e03e2d;>https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/</span></a></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: <span style=color: #e03e2d;><a style=color: #e03e2d; href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing>https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing</a></span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Good, Bad, No credit</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅ $0 Down Options</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅ Cashback Options</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅ Existing Auto Loan</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Second chance credit</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Repossession</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Divorce</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Pension & disability</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Slow/late payments</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*</span></p>

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
12402762

2019 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

  1. 1744383710
  2. 1744383711
  3. 1744383709
  4. 1744383709
  5. 1744383709
  6. 1744383707
  7. 1744383710
  8. 1744383708
  9. 1744383708
  10. 1744383709
  11. 1744383706
  12. 1744383709
  13. 1744383711
  14. 1744383708
  15. 1744383710
  16. 1744383711
  17. 1744383710
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1C4PJMBX5KD160903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

 

We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/

 

Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/

 

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

 

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

 

✅ $0 Down Options

 

✅ Cashback Options

 

✅ Existing Auto Loan

 

✅ Second chance credit

 

✅ Repossession

 

✅ Divorce

 

✅ Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal

 

✅ Pension & disability

 

✅ Slow/late payments

 

 

 

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South West Auto Group

Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT W/2LT for sale in London, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT W/2LT 0 $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in London, ON
2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD 122,677 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4X4 for sale in London, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4X4 68,711 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email South West Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee