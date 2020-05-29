Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport 4x4 - Well Equipped, Oxford Loaner

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport 4x4 - Well Equipped, Oxford Loaner

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,507KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5156192
  • Stock #: 19322L
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAX4KD210742
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover

in-house oxford dodge loaner, well-equipped (upgraded sport package), remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, dark tinted windows, remote start, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat. radio, heated seats, 7? touch screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

