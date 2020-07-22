Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

34,000 KM

Details Description Features

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
Sport+Leather+Apple Play+Camera+Accident Free

Sport+Leather+Apple Play+Camera+Accident Free

Location

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

34,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5511516
  • Stock #: SP2122
  • VIN: 1C4PJLAB9KD178563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Clean CarFax! Lease Return From Jeep Canada! Balance of Jeep Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

Sport+Heated Leather Seats & Steering Wheel+Apple & Android CarPlay+Rear View Camera+Balance of Jeep Factory Warranty

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Balance of Jeep Factory Warranty (5 Years or 100,000 KMs)

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail 

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
ONE OWNER
Back-Up Camera
Accident Free
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

