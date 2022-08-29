2019 Jeep Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9313009

9313009 Stock #: SP2890

SP2890 VIN: 1C4PJMAB5KD219910

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Accident Free Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection CLEAN CARFAX

