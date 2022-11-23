Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

47,000 KM

Details

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4X4-Tow PKG-V6-Apple Play-Power Tail Gate-XM

2019 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4X4-Tow PKG-V6-Apple Play-Power Tail Gate-XM

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9328519
  • Stock #: S103828
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCX7KD196767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

2019 Jeep Cherokee North 4X4 - 3.2L V6 - Trailer Tow PKG - Cold Weather PKG - Comfort & Convenience PKG - Finished in Steel Gray Metallic.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $30,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $106 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.73% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

47,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Power Seats. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Hill Start Assist, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, LED Tail Lights, LED Fog Lights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Lift Gate, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Jeep Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Jeep Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

North
4X4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
AWD
4x4
4WD
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
North

Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

