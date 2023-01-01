$CALL+ tax & licensing
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
519-649-2121
2019 Jeep Compass
Sport - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-2121
31,237KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10407789
- Stock #: 22-9011A
- VIN: 3C4NJCAB1KT614548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,237 KM
Vehicle Description
Impressive attention to detail makes up the all new Jeep Compass. This 2019 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in London.
From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes and a convenient driver experience, this all new Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This ground up re-design integrated the modern world with all of the latest safety and technology.This low mileage SUV has just 31,237 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Compass's trim level is Sport. This Compass Sport offers an incredible list of standard features, they include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, UConnect 4 multimedia interface with a 7 inch colour touch screen, dual zone climate control, Bluetooth audio streaming and push button start. You will also get 60/40 split rear seat, power front windows, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry and even Parkview - rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Steaming Audio, Cruise Control, Touch Screen, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJCAB1KT614548.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.forestcitydodge.ca/finance-center/
Forest City Dodge proudly serves clients in London ON, St. Thomas ON, Woodstock ON, Tilsonburg ON, Strathroy ON, and the surrounding areas. Formerly known as Southwest Chrysler, Forest City Dodge has become a local automotive leader that takes pride in providing a transparent car buying experience and exceptional customer service throughout the dealership.
If you are looking to finance a vehicle, our finance department are seasoned professionals in ensuring that you get financing options that fits your budget and lifestyle. Regardless of your credit situation, our finance team will work hard to get you approved for a vehicle you're comfortable with in no time. We also offer a dedicated service department that's always ready to attend your needs. Our factory trained technicians will help keep your vehicle in the best shape possible so that your vehicle gets the most out of its lifespan.
We have a strong and committed team with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about our vehicles, or inquire about financing. Visit us today at or contact us now with any questions or concerns!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Touch Screen
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Driver knee airbags
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Electric power steering
Chrome dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 51 L
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
UConnect
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,250 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.4 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 995 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,995 kg
Overall Length: 4,394 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Hip Room: 1,375 mm
Overall Width: 1,874 mm
Curb weight: 1,444 kg
Black styled steel rims
Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,700 L
Wheelbase: 2,636 mm
Overall height: 1,641 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Bluetooth Steaming Audio
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
