2019 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 , 2 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10407789

10407789 Stock #: 22-9011A

22-9011A VIN: 3C4NJCAB1KT614548

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,237 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Touch Screen Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear spoiler: Lip Driver knee airbags Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Electric power steering Chrome dash trim Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 51 L Rear Head Room: 978 mm Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Rear Leg Room: 973 mm UConnect Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,250 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: City: 10.4 L/100 km Front Head Room: 995 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,995 kg Overall Length: 4,394 mm Manual child safety locks Front Hip Room: 1,375 mm Overall Width: 1,874 mm Curb weight: 1,444 kg Black styled steel rims Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,700 L Wheelbase: 2,636 mm Overall height: 1,641 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Bluetooth Steaming Audio 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.