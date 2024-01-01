Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Jeep Compass

134,000 KM

Details Features

$19,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
11971113

2019 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4x4

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1732903814
  2. 1732903813
  3. 1732903813
  4. 1732903814
  5. 1732903813
  6. 1732903813
  7. 1732903812
  8. 1732903812
  9. 1732903812
  10. 1732903813
  11. 1732903813
  12. 1732903813
  13. 1732903813
  14. 1732903814
  15. 1732903813
  16. 1732903813
  17. 1732903812
  18. 1732903812
  19. 1732903812
  20. 1732903813
  21. 1732903813
  22. 1732903812
  23. 1732903812
  24. 1732903812
  25. 1732903813
  26. 1732903814
  27. 1732903813
  28. 1732903812
  29. 1732903812
  30. 1732903812
  31. 1732903812
  32. 1732903812
  33. 1732903812
  34. 1732903813
  35. 1732903812
  36. 1732903814
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDB2KT772009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2017 Audi A4 Progressiv Quattro for sale in London, ON
2017 Audi A4 Progressiv Quattro 94,000 KM $21,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in London, ON
2016 Ford Edge SEL AWD 74,000 KM $18,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chrysler 300 300S for sale in London, ON
2017 Chrysler 300 300S 131,000 KM $20,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Compass