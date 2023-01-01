Menu
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

169,615 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
Limited X 4x4

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

169,615KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Stock #: M14
  • Stock #: M14
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBT7KC709654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,615 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

