2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Listing ID: 10000313

10000313 Stock #: M14

M14 VIN: 1C4RJFBT7KC709654

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 169,615 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

