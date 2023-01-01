2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$39,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 8 , 3 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10370352

10370352 Stock #: FS:16604

FS:16604 VIN: 1C4RJFCT6KC629650

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 138,300 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Power Options POWER SEAT Interior Navigation System Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.