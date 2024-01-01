$35,499+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE LEATHER SUNROOF
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE LEATHER SUNROOF
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$35,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,314KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 43,314 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Jeep Grand Cherokee or just a Jeep Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Jeep Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Jeep Grand Cherokees or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Jeep Grand cherokee
* Finished in Red, makes this Jeep look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee