2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Darth Vader’s SRT, yes it’s fast, includes snow tires ($2,600 value), ceramic coat treated ($1,500 value), tint, black leather, 6.4L, AWD, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, dark tinted windows, trailer hitch, power rear hatch, remote start, winter tires, tilt steering, cruise control, GPS navigation, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, auto climate control, sunroof, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat.radio, univ.garage open, evic or similar, power seats, memory driver seat, heated seats, rear split seats, 8.4” touch screen, ventilated seats, blindspot monitor, adaptive cruise

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.