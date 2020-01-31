Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

Contact Seller

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,780KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4623363
  • Stock #: E2516
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Jeep Grand Cherokee or just a Jeep Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Jeep Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Jeep Grand Cherokees or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Jeep Grand cherokee
* Finished in White, makes this Jeep look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2016 Acura MDX
 98,106 KM
$34,988 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue
 53,462 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue
 54,103 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-7888

Send A Message