Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4 - Manager's Demo, Ceramic Coat

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4 - Manager's Demo, Ceramic Coat

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

Contact Seller

$60,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,999KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4740264
  • Stock #: 20224D
  • VIN: 1C4RJFLT7KC222826
Exterior Colour
Sting-Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

20” custom wheels tires, ceramic coat paint protection, one of a kind, great for trailer towing, this is an active demo please call for appointment, black leather, 5.7L HEMI, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, dark tinted windows, trailer hitch, power rear hatch, remote start, tilt steering, cruise control, GPS navigation, power windows/locks/mirrors, auto climate control, sunroof, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat. radio, evic or similar, power seats, 8.4” touch screen, ventilated seats, blindspot monitor, adaptive cruise, parksense

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2014 RAM 1500 SLT - ...
 123,795 KM
$25,988 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Spo...
 32,858 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Longho...
 99,366 KM
$34,988 + tax & lic
Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-1010

Send A Message