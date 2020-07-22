Menu
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

32,224 KM

$40,495

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$40,495

+ taxes & licensing

32,224KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5524437
  • Stock #: FS:13492
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG5KC723684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,224 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery THE JEEP CHEROKEE IS CAPABLE, GOOD LOOKING & POWERFUL CROSSOVER *Power Heated Seats *4X4 *Affordable and Valuable *Responsive Acceleration *Elegant Interior *Strong Engine *Spacious Truck *Maneuverability APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

