2019 Jeep Wrangler

$35,807 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 3 , 2 9 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10379676

10379676 Stock #: 23-G017A

23-G017A VIN: 1C4GJXAG7KW632770

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green / Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 93,291 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior Daytime Running Lights 2 door Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Body-coloured grille Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 75 Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 8 Wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Floor mats: Carpet front Center Console: Full with locking storage Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Non-independent front suspension classification Trailing arm rear suspension Leading link front suspension Additional Features 4x4 Touch Screen Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Trail Rated Convertible occupant rollover protection Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear door type: Conventional Audio system memory card slot Tumble forward rear seats Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment Black bumpers Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Manual convertible roof Clock: In-radio display Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 245 mm Fuel Capacity: 66 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 907 mm Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm UConnect Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Overall Width: 1,875 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,223 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,801 kg Overall height: 1,869 mm Black styled steel rims Rear Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen aero-composite headlights 3 USB ports Max cargo capacity: 898 L Front Head Room: 1,082 mm Rear Head Room: 1,059 mm Overall Length: 4,237 mm Wheelbase: 2,459 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,143 mm

