$35,807+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,807
+ taxes & licensing
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
519-649-2121
2019 Jeep Wrangler
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-2121
$35,807
+ taxes & licensing
93,291KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10379676
- Stock #: 23-G017A
- VIN: 1C4GJXAG7KW632770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green / Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 93,291 KM
Vehicle Description
With 6 decades of heritage, and all the modern technology they could fit, this Jeep Wrangler is ready to rock your world. This 2019 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in London.
This Wrangler is on the JL platform released in 2018. It is simply the most capable Jeep Wrangler to date. No matter where your next adventure takes you, you'll use less gas, have less trouble, and make it much farther in this Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has 93,291 kms. It's green / black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Sport S. Stepping up to this Wrangler Sport S will get a lot of modern features in your Jeep. 3.5 inch instrument display, rear view camera, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, heated power side mirrors, Uconnect 3 with 5 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, and 8 speakers make this Wrangler worthy of daily driving, while skid plates, tool kit, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, fog lights, automatic headlamps, and aluminum wheels make sure you manage any road you come across. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Uconnect, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth, Trail Rated.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4GJXAG7KW632770.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.forestcitydodge.ca/finance-center/
Forest City Dodge proudly serves clients in London ON, St. Thomas ON, Woodstock ON, Tilsonburg ON, Strathroy ON, and the surrounding areas. Formerly known as Southwest Chrysler, Forest City Dodge has become a local automotive leader that takes pride in providing a transparent car buying experience and exceptional customer service throughout the dealership.
If you are looking to finance a vehicle, our finance department are seasoned professionals in ensuring that you get financing options that fits your budget and lifestyle. Regardless of your credit situation, our finance team will work hard to get you approved for a vehicle you're comfortable with in no time. We also offer a dedicated service department that's always ready to attend your needs. Our factory trained technicians will help keep your vehicle in the best shape possible so that your vehicle gets the most out of its lifespan.
We have a strong and committed team with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about our vehicles, or inquire about financing. Visit us today at or contact us now with any questions or concerns!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured grille
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 75
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Floor mats: Carpet front
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Trailing arm rear suspension
Leading link front suspension
Additional Features
4x4
Touch Screen
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Trail Rated
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear door type: Conventional
Audio system memory card slot
Tumble forward rear seats
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Black bumpers
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Manual convertible roof
Clock: In-radio display
Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 907 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
UConnect
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Overall Width: 1,875 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,223 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,801 kg
Overall height: 1,869 mm
Black styled steel rims
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
3 USB ports
Max cargo capacity: 898 L
Front Head Room: 1,082 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,059 mm
Overall Length: 4,237 mm
Wheelbase: 2,459 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,143 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4