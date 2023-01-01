2019 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 5 2 9 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10557906

10557906 Stock #: 1130A

1130A VIN: NB102397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 61,529 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Folding Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.