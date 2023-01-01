Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

61,529 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SAHARA*BIG SCREEN*ONLY 61KMS*CERT

2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SAHARA*BIG SCREEN*ONLY 61KMS*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,529KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10557906
  • Stock #: 1130A
  • VIN: NB102397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,529 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

