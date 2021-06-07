Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

41,092 KM

Details Description Features

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

866-939-3410

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

866-939-3410

  1. 7258475
  2. 7258475
  3. 7258475
  4. 7258475
  5. 7258475
  6. 7258475
  7. 7258475
  8. 7258475
  9. 7258475
  10. 7258475
  11. 7258475
  12. 7258475
  13. 7258475
  14. 7258475
  15. 7258475
  16. 7258475
  17. 7258475
  18. 7258475
  19. 7258475
  20. 7258475
  21. 7258475
  22. 7258475
  23. 7258475
  24. 7258475
  25. 7258475
  26. 7258475
  27. 7258475
  28. 7258475
  29. 7258475
  30. 7258475
  31. 7258475
  32. 7258475
  33. 7258475
  34. 7258475
  35. 7258475
Contact Seller

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

41,092KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7258475
  • Stock #: DT0075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,092 KM

Vehicle Description

Sahara 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Convertible Hardtop
Remote proximity keyless entry
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Alpine Premium Audio System
BRIGHT WHITE
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
2.72:1 SELEC-TRAC FULL TIME 4WD SYSTEM
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES (STD)
Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking
BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE -inc: Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain Front Heated Seats
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2) Freedom Panel Storage Bag
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
Requires Subscription
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Yr SiriusXM T...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2019 RAM 1500 Rebel
 9,683 KM
$63,998 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS ...
 33,072 KM
$22,799 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

Call Dealer

866-939-XXXX

(click to show)

866-939-3410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory