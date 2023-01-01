Menu
2019 Kia Forte

66,498 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

EX

2019 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,498KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10529658
  Stock #: E4972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4972
  • Mileage 66,498 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Kia Forte or just a Kia Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Kia Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Kia Fortes or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW KIA FORTE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW KIA FORTE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Kia Forte
* Finished in White, makes this Kia look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

WINDOWS
Air Conditioning Alloy
Wheels Backup
Camera Cruise
Control Heated
Seats Keyless
Entry Power
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED

