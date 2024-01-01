Menu
Used 2019 Kia NIRO EX, FULL EV, ONLY 71KMS, 385KM RANGE, CERTIFIED

2019 Kia NIRO

71,377 KM

Details

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia NIRO

EX, FULL EV, ONLY 71KMS, 385KM RANGE, CERTIFIED

2019 Kia NIRO

EX, FULL EV, ONLY 71KMS, 385KM RANGE, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,377KM
VIN KNDCC3LG7K5026132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,377 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-XXXX

519-659-7111

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2019 Kia NIRO