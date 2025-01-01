$24,347+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
SX
2019 Kia Sorento
SX
Location
Highbury Ford
1365 Dundas St, London, ON N5W 3B5
1-866-945-2272
Certified
$24,347
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # G492247U
- Mileage 72,153 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Ebony Black 2019 Kia Sorento SX Limited AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L DOHCPREMIUM DETAILING, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AWD, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite w/Navigation, Ventilated front seats.At Highbury Ford, we conduct an intensive certification that includes a comprehensive 119-point combined mechanical and aesthetic inspection on all our pre-owned vehicles. For added value, we offer a 30-day no-hassle warranty on safety-related items. Additionally, we provide complimentary TRICOR Theft Protect and a Disappearing Deductible for even more added value. All prices are plus tax and applicable taxes, *1 Key guaranteed*Why choose Highbury Ford Pre-Owned? We sell all Makes and Models, Offer Free Shuttle Services, Family Owned and Operated, Provide a CarFax History Report, Convenient Location, Award-Winning Staff, Market Value Pricing, And Much More!Reviews: * Largely, it seems that the Sorento attracted many owners with its sharp looks and honest pricing, with generous feature content and good driving manners helping to seal the deal. Most owners report a cabin that?s flexible, upscale, and brimming with storage. The V6 engine is highly rated for its smooth and pleasing character, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
