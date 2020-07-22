Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

45,874 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

45,874KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5643216
  • Stock #: OX:5489
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA34KG580633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,874 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery THE RIGHT SIZE, THE RIGHT GAS-MILEAGE NUMBERS *Leather *Backup Cam *Heated Seats *Satellite Radio *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Affordable and Valuable *Responsive Acceleration * High-Quality Interior *Smooth Engine *Fuel Efficient *Aluminum Rims APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
POWER SEAT
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

