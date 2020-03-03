Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia Sportage

SX Turbo - Harman Kardon, Pano Roof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sportage

SX Turbo - Harman Kardon, Pano Roof, Nav

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

  1. 4740267
  2. 4740267
  3. 4740267
  4. 4740267
  5. 4740267
  6. 4740267
  7. 4740267
  8. 4740267
  9. 4740267
  10. 4740267
  11. 4740267
  12. 4740267
  13. 4740267
  14. 4740267
  15. 4740267
  16. 4740267
  17. 4740267
  18. 4740267
  19. 4740267
  20. 4740267
  21. 4740267
  22. 4740267
  23. 4740267
  24. 4740267
Contact Seller

$31,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,653KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4740267
  • Stock #: U9340
  • VIN: KNDPRCA68K7560853
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated heated seats, panoramic roof, navigation system, two tone leather seating, 2.0L 4cyl, 41,653 kms, auto transmission, black ext., brown/black leather int., alloy wheels, fog lights, roof rack, dark tinted windows, tonneau cover, pwr rear hatch, tilt steering cruise control, pwr windows/locks/mirrors, A/C, auto climate control, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat. radio, pwr seat, memory driver seat, 8.4” touch screen, blindspot monitor, parksense

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2014 RAM 1500 SLT - ...
 123,795 KM
$25,988 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Spo...
 32,858 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Longho...
 99,366 KM
$34,988 + tax & lic
Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-1010

Send A Message