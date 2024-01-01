Menu
2019 Land Rover Discovery

163,622 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY TD6, 7 PASS, LOADED, CERTIFIED

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY TD6, 7 PASS, LOADED, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,622KM
Good Condition
VIN SALRT2RK1K2411101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 163,622 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2019 Land Rover Discovery