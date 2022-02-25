Menu
2019 Land Rover Discovery

67,967 KM

Details Description Features

$44,988

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

67,967KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8435745
  • Stock #: E3941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,967 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Land rover Discovery Sport or just a Land rover Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Land Rover Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Land rover Discovery Sports or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including FAST APPROVALS,,ALL CREDIT,,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Land rover Discovery sport
* Finished in Black, makes this Land rover look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Floor mats
Power Steering
Sunroof
am/fm
5 Passenger
Tilt Wheel
4WD
Electric Mirrors
RF SIDE AIRBAG
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
LF SIDE AIRBAG
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
RAIN SENSORED WINDSHIELD
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
MEMORY SEAT PANORAMA ROOF

