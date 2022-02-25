$44,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 67,967 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Floor mats
Power Steering
Sunroof
am/fm
5 Passenger
Tilt Wheel
4WD
Electric Mirrors
RF SIDE AIRBAG
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
LF SIDE AIRBAG
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
RAIN SENSORED WINDSHIELD
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
MEMORY SEAT PANORAMA ROOF
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
