2019 Mazda CX-3 GS

2019 Mazda CX-3

54,250 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3

GS

12851603

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKFC7XK1439646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1725CX9749A
  • Mileage 54,250 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mazda CX-3 GS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

